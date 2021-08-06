Redwood, Renville Counties now classified as “extreme drought”

Drought conditions across the state have worsened since last week, according to Thursday’s report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Renville and Redwood counties are among those now experiencing areas of extreme drought.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it would take at least 5 to 8 inches of precipitation to significantly alleviate the drought, and that moisture would have to be spread over about one month of time.

In Minnesota, 79% percent of the state is now under severe drought, a four percent increase from last week. Thirty-five percent of the state is in extreme drought, a 13 percent increase in the past seven days.

Blue Earth, Nicollet, and other counties to the east, largely remain in a moderate drought. Areas to the west, northwest, and south are facing more dire situations.