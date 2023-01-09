Redwood, Renville, Kandiyohi Counties host Virtual Career Fair Jan. 18
January 9, 2023 1:48PM CST
Right now, Redwood County has a near-historic low unemployment rate. To keep that trend going, Redwood, Renville, and Kandiyohi Counties are teaming up for a second time to host the West Central Virtual Career Fair this coming Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The career fair is aimed at bringing together two audiences: people looking for a new or better job, and employers looking for employees in southwest Minnesota.
Briana Mumme, Redwood County Economic Development Coordinator, said: