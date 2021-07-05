Reflect On Your Goals For Success!

Are you ready to bring more success into your life and have a positive impact on others? Just take a few minutes each morning for reflection.

It’s as simple as taking a few moments while you’re drinking your coffee to reflect on who you want to be.

Because according to new research from the University of Florida, people who devote time each morning for reflection tend to be stronger leaders – compared to those who don’t. Reflective people are also more likely to BELIEVE in themselves.

The study found that employees who practiced morning reflection were more likely to help co-workers and provide strategic vision. The workers also reported feeling more like a leader, and believing they had more power in the workplace. And, on days they skipped morning reflection, their performance slipped.

And the researchers say reflection can work for anyone, anywhere, because it helps people feel they have more control over their lives!

And the best part is you can get the benefits of reflection in just five minutes. Researchers say to get the process going, ask yourself questions like: “What are my best qualities?” “What are my proudest moments?” And “How do I want to inspire others?”