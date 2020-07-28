Regal Cinemas Announce Re-Open Date

Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

You will only have to wait about 3 more weeks if you are dying to see a movie in a movie theater again. Regal Cinemas have announced plans to re-open thousands of movie theaters across the country in a matter of weeks.

Regal was the first to shutdown in mid-March, and now they will be the first to re-open in mid-August. Theaters will have to follow strict CDC guidelines, including lower capacities, sanitized screening rooms and mandatory masks.

AMC will also re-open in August although they have yet to announce a date.