Regents endorse university’s fall reopening plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota leaders have mapped out a plan to reopen classrooms, dormitories and other common spaces this fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Board of Regents endorsed the plan Thursday and is expected to vote in July. The reopening plan includes some physical distancing, COVID-19 monitoring, testing and isolation. The Star Tribune reports each of the university’s five campuses would adjust their academic calendars to start the semester early and end classroom instruction by Thanksgiving.

University provost Rachel Croson says the school has sufficient COVID-19 testing capability and enough space to isolate anyone who becomes ill. Croson says there will be dedicated spaces in residence halls and off-campus hotels for those under quarantine.