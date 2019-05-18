Region’s job growth up slightly

(St. Paul, MN) – The Mankato area saw job growth in April along with the rest of the state, according to new figures released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Mankato metro area saw a 0.9% increase in jobs compared to the previous April. The largest job growths in the region came in the manufacturing sector, with a which added 3.3% in comparison to April 2018.

Overall, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent, an increase of one-tenth of a percent from last month. That slight increase meant Minnesota topped 100,000 unemployed people for the first time since August 2017.

