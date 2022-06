Mankato residents can register to host a neighborhood gathering for Night to Unite, an event designed to build the community.

Night to Unite gives neighbors a chance to get to know each other, while strengthening city and public safety partnerships through engagement.

Night to Unite is Tuesday, August 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Residents can register to host on the city’s website.

REGISTER TO HOST A NIGHT TO UNITE GATHERING