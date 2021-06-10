Relief nowhere in sight as heat advisory issued

If you can’t take the heat…you probably should be living in southern Minnesota this year.

A heat advisory has been issued for Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley, Brown, Cottonwood, and Renville counties. Blue Earth County and points south managed to escape the official advisory from the National Weather Service, but will still see plenty of heat and humidity. The advisory is effective Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures in Mankato are expected to reach 98 degrees Thursday, with heat index values as high as 101. Furthermore, the heat is looking likely to linger through the middle of next week, at least.

Friday carries a 50/50 shot at rain in the Mankato area, with temperatures in the low 90’s. If the region doesn’t see rain that day, it’s looking grimly dry for the foreseeable future. Saturday will provide a slight respite, with temps dipping slightly – into the high 80’s – with lower dewpoints (according to famed KEYC News Now Meteorologist Mark Tarello).

But by Sunday, southern Minnesota can expect a return to the 90’s – and not the decade. Temps will hit 94 degrees that day, according to NWS, and should settle in right around 90 degrees from Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Weather experts suggest staying out of the sun and drinking plenty of fluids to stay safe during the heat advisory and throughout the warm stretch.