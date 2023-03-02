Removal of nearly 100 ash trees on Balcerzak Dr starts Monday

Removal of nearly 100 ash trees on Balcerzak Dr starts next week as part of an ash management project.

The project, along the city-managed right-of-way between Warren St and South Victory Dr, is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 6.

The City of Mankato says a goal of the project is to lessen the impact of the Emerald Ash Borer by proactively managing the ash trees before they become infested.

There will be 152 ash trees – which account for 85% of the ash trees on Balcerzak Dr – affected by the project.

The five-phase project begins Monday with the removal of 94 poor-quality ash trees that will be woodchipped for reuse. Motorists could encounter temporary lane closures during the removal phase, which is expected to take about two weeks.

Stump grinding and removal will take place in early April.

In May, 108 new replacement trees will be planted. The city says a variety of tree species will be chosen to help diversify Mankato’s urban forest.

To help preserve the 58 ash trees along Balcerzak Dr that are in good health, the trees will be treated this summer for EAB with a chemical injection.

The project is funded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EAB grant program.