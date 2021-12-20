Renville County awarded infrastructure project from state

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded Renville County funds for a project that will benefit the county’s largest employer.

Renville County will receive $200,000 to reconstruct three miles of roadway that will primarily serve the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, which is planning a $175 million expansion.

The project will create a wider concrete road, which will increase safety for the stretch of roadway, which has high truck traffic.

Businesses along the reconstructed road will create or retain 642 jobs and an estimated tax base increase of $40 million in five years.

The total cost of the public infrastructure project is $2,840,900.