Renville County HRA/EDA Provides Forgivable Loan to Little Lambs Learning Center

The Renville County Housing and Redevelopment Authority /Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA) is pleased to announce that they recently closed on a forgivable loan to assist with the expansion of the school aged program at Little Lambs Learning Center of Danube.

“This assistance from the Renville County HRA/EDA allows us to expand our school-aged program to care for more children while trying to keep the cost to families affordable,” said Jeremy Hebrink, President of Little Lambs Learning Center.

Forgivable loans of up to $5,000 are available for in home childcare providers, and up to $10,000 for childcare centers. Eligible applicants include new home childcare providers and centers and those expanding capacity in Renville County.

“We are so thankful that Little Lambs is expanding their school age capacity. They do such a great job providing this much-needed service for children and families in Renville County,” said Janette Wertish, Chair of the Renville County HRA/EDA.

Loans are for five years, with 20% of the loan being forgiven for each year in operation after receiving the loan. If the borrower remains in business for five years after the making of the loan, the loan is fully forgiven. Loan repayments shall be deferred for five years, or until the provider ceases operation, whichever is first.

Additional information on the Renville County Childcare Development Forgivable Loan Program and an application can be found online at www.Renville.com

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation, and providing housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA Childcare Development Forgivable Loan Program, please contact Jordan or Stefanie in the HRA/EDA office at 320-523-3656 or [email protected].