Renville County Public Health Offering Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Thursday, June 3

On Thursday, June 3, Renville County Public Health will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Danube, Franklin, and Hector. The clinics are open to those 18 years and older. The type of vaccine provided will be the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) brand. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcome (as long as vaccine doses are still available).

Clinic Schedule:

Danube Community Center Clinic: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Franklin Community Center: 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Hector Community Center: 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Schedule your appointment now at www.renvillecountymn.com.