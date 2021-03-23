Renville County Public Health offering COVID vaccination clinic

Renville County Public Health is taking appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

The clinic is Thursday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Government Services Center in Olivia. The Moderna brand COVID vaccine will be provided.

Residents in Phase 1b, Tiers 2 & 3 (below) can schedule appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents in these tiers can register for this clinic:

Minnesotans aged 65 or olderHealth care workers and people working at health care facilities, first responders who provide direct patient care as part of the EMS system, and primary caregivers for people with complex medical needs or disabilities

Long-term care residents and staff members at long-term care facilities in Minnesota

Pre-kindergarten through Adult Basic and Community Education school staff members, or contracted school staff members, at schools in Minnesota

Child care staff members at licensed and certified child care centers or programs in Minnesota

People with specific underlying health conditions:

Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, or oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, and those who are in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant

Targeted essential workers

Food processing plants

People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk

People age 45 and older with ONE or more underlying medical conditions; or, age 16 and over with TWO or more underlying medical conditions*

People 50+ in multi-generational housing

Essential frontline workers

Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, Postal Service workers

Underlying Medical Conditions:

Active cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Diabetes – Type 1 or 2

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow disease, chronic steroids for more than 30 days, immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications

Obesity – body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT