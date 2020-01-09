Rep Considine: “I need help in getting a pay raise for personal care attendants.”

(Mankato, MN) – Representative Jack Considine is pleading for public help and support to get personal care attendants a pay raise.

“Write the governor, write the speaker of the house, write Senator (Paul) Gazelka,” Considine said in an interview with Southern Minnesota News. “Please. I need help in getting a pay raise for personal care attendants.”

Considine called the current wages for personal care attendants “disgraceful” and “immoral.” He said the state is looking at a crisis, potential employees turned off by wages well below the poverty line. Considine said most personal care workers are making around $11 or $12 per hour, in line with estimates from job review websites such as Payscale and GlassDoor.

“If you’re out there, please get off a letter…it is the right thing to do. It is the moral thing to do.”