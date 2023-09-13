Rep Finstad announces support for impeachment inquiry

Minnesota Congressman Brad Finstad said in a statement yesterday that he will support an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Finstad says investigations conducted by multiple House committees over the past few months have uncovered allegations about President Joe Biden’s conduct that “should concern all of us.”

“We owe it to the American people to be as transparent as possible,” Finstad said in his statement. “I support Speaker McCarthy’s formal impeachment inquiry, which will allow us to gather all the facts and get the American people the answers they deserve.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced yesterday that he is directing the U.S. House to open a formal inquiry into the president and his family’s business dealings.