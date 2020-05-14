Rep. Hagedorn says kidney cancer treatment going very well

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota freshman Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn says his treatment for advanced kidney cancer is going “exceedingly well” and that immunotherapy is killing his cancer cells.

The 57-year-old Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019, and has received care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, this past year.

In a statement Wednesday, Hagedorn said he had one of his regularly scheduled checkup appointments at the Mayo Clinic last week and that he is feeling great and working hard. Hagedorn plans to seek reelection this year.