Rep. Hagedorn to hold Mower County Town Hall

(Austin, MN) – Congressman Jim Hagedorn will host a town hall meeting in Mower County next week.
The stop in Austin will be the U.S. Representative’s ninth in-person town hall on a tour that began in June.
The Mower County Town Hall will be held at the Historic Hormel House at 208 4th Ave in Austin on November 6th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Mower County residents and constituents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District are invited to attend, but local county attendees who present valid government-issued identification will receive priority to ask questions.
Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.
Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.
(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hooray!
days
hours
min
sec