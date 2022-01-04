Rep Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

“Last night I was informed I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I did receive the vaccination and gratefully I am experiencing very mild symptoms,” the congressman said in a statement.

Hagedorn, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019, and saw a resurgence of the disease last summer, says his doctors have requested that he receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

“I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington,” said Hagedorn.