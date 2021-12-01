Rep. Omar urges House GOP to address ‘anti-Muslim hatred’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is imploring House Republican leaders to do more to tamp down “anti-Muslim hatred” in their ranks.

At a news conference Tuesday she played a recording of a harrowing death threat recently left for her by voicemail.

Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, has been the subject of repeated attacks by conservative pundits and some Republicans in Congress. The most recent instance was precipitated by comments from first-term Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a conservative flamethrower who recently likened Omar to a bomb-carrying terrorist.

Omar says such speech from leading politicians has real consequences.