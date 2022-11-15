Rep. Torkelson of Hanska appointed Deputy Minority Leader for MN House Republican Caucus

Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, has been appointed to serve as Deputy Minority Leader for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus. Torkelson is a lifelong Minnesotan and farmer whose new district includes all of Brown and Redwood County, as well as a portion of Blue Earth County.

Torkelson was just elected to his eighth term and has held a number of leadership posts within the House GOP including two stints as an Assistant Minority Leader in the 2013-2014 and 2021-2022 bienniums, Assistant Majority Leader during the 2011-2012 biennium, and serving as Chair of the House Capital Investment (2015-2016) and Transportation Finance Committee (2017-2018). He served as the Republican Lead on the House Redistricting Committee during the 2021-2022 biennium.