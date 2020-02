Judge Timothy J. Looby

(St. Paul, MN) – A replacement is being sought for a retiring Sibley County Court judge.

First Judicial District Court Judge Timothy J. Looby, who was appointed to the district courts in 2014, will retire.

The Commission on Judicial Selection will accept applications for the judgeship until the close of business on March 3rd. The commission will recommend candidates to Governor Tim Walz, who will appoint a replacement.