Report: Emails show Hagedorn involvement in mail to district

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Star Tribune says emails between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and staffers show he was personally involved in decision-making about the high volume of taxpayer-funded constituent mail sent by his office.

Hagedorn’s spending on mail in the first quarter consumed around one-fifth of his entire annual office budget. His office announced earlier this month it had fired his chief of staff over the matter.

Hagedorn’s office and campaign have minimized his own role. But emails provided to the newspaper by a former staffer show he managed at least some aspects of the mailings and was aware of the volumes.