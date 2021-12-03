Report: Man was crushed by payloader in September farm accident in rural Redwood Falls

A man was critically injured in a farming accident in rural Redwood Falls in September, according to a sheriff’s report.

The incident happened on Sept 9. A sheriff’s report regarding the incident wasn’t initially sent to the media. However, SMN recently received inquiries about the accident and requested a report from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred at 8:35 a.m. at 38267 280th St in rural Redwood Falls. That address is connected to Kerkhoff Cattle Company.

According to the report, Eric Schmidt, 40, of Morgan, sustained severe crush injuries to his lower body after he was run over by a payloader. Schmidt was transported to a Redwood emergency room and then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. The Redwood County Sheriff said they didn’t any further information about Schmidt’s condition but it was said it was their understanding that Schmidt survived.

The operator of the payloader was identified as Brandon Kerkhoff, 39, of Redwood Falls. Kerkhoff wasn’t injured.

No arrests were made. At the time the report was filed, there were no charges pending in the incident. No other information was available.