Report: Multiple People Dead In San Jose Shooting
(San Jose, CA) — Multiple people are dead following a shooting in downtown San Jose. The Mercury News reports it happened near the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office this morning. They also say the shooter is dead. Video from the scene shows multiple police cars and ambulances. The shooting took place near a city transportation Authority yard. Two fires were burning near the scene, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the shooting.
Recent Posts