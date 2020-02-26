Report: 2020 Olympics Could Be Canceled Over Coronavirus Outbreak, Official Says

Tokyo 2020 could be CANCELED over the coronavirus — so says a senior Olympic official who says postponing or moving the games to another country is probably out of the question.

With 80,000 people reportedly infected with the virus — and 2,600 deaths — people are concerned a massive international gathering like the Olympics could accelerate the spread. And, with the Games set to kick off in late July, athletes and fans want to know if there’s a backup plan.

Enter Dick Pound — a senior member of the International Olympic Committee — who told the Associated Press a total cancelation IS on the table.

“In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?'” Pound said.

And, if officials determine it’s too dangerous to move forward, “You’re probably looking at a cancellation.”

That being said, Pound is urging athletes to continue training as usual — because the current plan is to HAVE the Games in Tokyo as scheduled.