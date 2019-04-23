Report: Prince’s Memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ Will Finally Be Released

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum on February 19, 1985 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Just a month before his death, Prince made an announcement at a New York nightclub: he was working on a memoir.

Now, more than three years later, that memoir is reportedly being readied for release.

The Associated Press says “The Beautiful Ones” will be released Oct. 29, 2019, combining his unfinished manuscript with photographs, pieces of scrapbooks and lyrics. The publisher, Random House, called it a “deeply personal” tale.

Prince, when he mentioned the memoir, said Random House made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. He told an audience at the nightclub that he planned to write about his very earliest memories up through the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show.

Rolling Stone, upon hearing the news, called it “one of the most anticipated memoirs in music history.”

