Report: Shooting in Janesville

Police have responded to a shooting in Janesville.

According to the MN Crime Watchers Facebook page:

The shooting appears to have taken place near Main and Mill streets in Janesville, but that location has not been confirmed.

One victim has been transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Rochester just before 4 p.m.. EMS reported the victim is age 26 and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. There is no update on his condition.

Two people are in custody after a suspect vehicle was stopped near Old Highway 14 and Co Rd 3, just east of Janesville. A possible third suspect is reportedly being sought, but no description is available.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers were on the scene of a shooting. More information is expected to be released tonight.