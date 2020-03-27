Report that 2020 fishing season closed is false, says DNR

(St. Paul, MN) – Fake News! A report circulating on social media announcing the cancellation of the 2020 fishing season is false, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“There’s a fake social media post circulating that suggests the 2020 fishing season is closed in Minnesota,” said a DNR Facebook post. “This is not true! Our fishing season remains open.”

The fake post was headed by a DNR logo and said that all bodies of water in the state would be closed to fishing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The post also suggested that anglers could request their favorite fishing hole exempt from the bogus restriction. “Once the above information is received, a departmental team will be conducting an in depth study to determine if the aforementioned spots meet the CDC criteria for exemption.”

The DNR suggested social media users get the facts from the DNR website.