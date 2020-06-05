Report: Victim suffers injuries in robbery near downtown

(Mankato, MN) – The victim of a reported robbery near downtown Mankato earlier this week suffered minor injuries, according to a report made to law enforcement.

Mankato police say the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on June 1st on Stolzman Rd, north of W. Pleasant St. The victim told police five people unknown to him approached him and took money from his wallet.

Police say no weapons were involved.

The victim didn’t report the incident until the morning of June 3. Police say they aren’t clear about why he waited to report the robbery, but speculated it could be because the victim decided to go to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.