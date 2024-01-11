Report: Worker gave memory care resident cold shower & posted reaction on Snapchat

A worker at a Fairmont assisted living facility gave a resident a cold shower and posted the victim’s reaction on Snapchat, according to a state report.

The Minnesota Department of Health investigated the alleged incident at Vista Prairie at Goldfinch Estates following a November 14 complaint and found the abuse substantiated.

The report says the worker turned the shower on cold and recorded the resident screaming “Stop that,” in reaction. According to the report, the worker laughed as she told another staff member she found it amusing.

The staffer admitted to recording and posting the resident on social media. She was suspended and later resigned from her position, according to the report. The state’s attempts to interview her were unsuccessful.

The report says the female victim has intellectual disabilities and depression and lives in a secured memory care building. The resident’s service plan includes assistance with all daily living activities, including hygiene and dressing, and also noted that the woman preferred warm showers.