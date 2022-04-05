REPORTS: Ivanka Trump Set To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That’s according to three people familiar with the matter.

Her decision to cooperate is a significant development for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the 2020 election.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, testified to the same panel last week.

Her testimony will be private.

Public hearings are expected to begin this summer.

The people who disclosed her interview were granted anonymity to discuss it.