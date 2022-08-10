Republican Brad Finstad wins special election to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP/SMN) — Republican Brad Finstad has won the special election to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

Finstad, a former Minnesota state representative, will serve out the remainder of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s term. Hagedorn passed away in February.

A New Ulm area native, Finstad also won the Republican primary on Tuesday night.

Finstad beat out former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger for the seat. Ettinger won the Democratic primary, so the two candidates will face a rematch in the November 8 general election.