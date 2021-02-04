Republican Proposal To Strip Gov, Walz Of Emergency Powers Passes First Hurdle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican proposal to strip Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of the emergency powers he used to close schools as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Minnesota has passed its first test in the state Senate. Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester, says her bill would put the decision-making back with local school boards. All previous attempts to roll back Walz’s emergency powers have failed along party lines. The proposal highlights the political divisions over how best to address the safety concerns about reopening schools, while also considering the needs of children who have fared poorly with distance learning.