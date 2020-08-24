Republicans Renominate President Donald Trump for a Second Term

Republicans have officially renominated Donald Trump for President for a second term. The party’s delegates have nominated Trump through an in-person roll call vote at the first day of their national convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Monday’s state-by-state voting was one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Trump has sought to minimize the toll of the pandemic, but its impact was evident as proceedings began in Charlotte. Instead of the thousands of people who were expected to converge on the city for a week-long extravaganza, just 336 delegates participated in a roll-call vote from a Charlotte Convention Center ballroom. After Trump’s renomination, much of the action will shift to Washington, where Republicans will spend the rest of the week trying to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Vice President Mike Pence says reelecting President Donald Trump means four more years of support for troops and law enforcement and an economic rebound after the coronavirus. Pence said today at the Republican National Convention that, “We’re going to make America great again – again.” He added that it will take at least four more years to “drain that swamp.” Pence says the U.S. economy and law and order are on the ballot. Pence says, “This is the moment for each of us to do everything in our power” to make sure Trump has four more years in the White House.