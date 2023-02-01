Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Republicans want to remove the African-born Black lawmaker from the panel over comments she has made critical of Israel. The move is also seen as payback after Democrats booted far-right Republicans from panels for incendiary, violent remarks. Voting could come as soon as Wednesday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been eager to flex Republican power in the new Congress. He has already blocked two other Democrats, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, from rejoining the House Intelligence Committee. Omar has apologized for her comments and calls the move against her “politically motivated.”