Researchers assessing restoration on Minnesota trout streams

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A team of northern Minnesota researchers is evaluating the results of millions of dollars of major restoration work on dozens of trout streams across the state in the last decade. In addition to finding out whether the trout have returned, the state needs to know if realigning creeks has upset their natural connection with groundwater or if it has unintentionally made some problems worse. The Star Tribune reports that erosion is the root problem forcing major restorations. More streams will be realigned in the coming years as they continue to wash away land near homes, roads, bridges and businesses.