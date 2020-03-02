Reservations for Blue Earth County campgrounds open

(Mankato, MN) – Campers can begin making reservations Monday for Blue Earth County campgrounds.

Blue Earth County has three campgrounds: Bray Park in Madison Lake, Daly Park in Mapleton, and Rapidan Dam Park in Mankato.

Camping reservations for Bray and Daly parks, which open May 1, should be made online. Rapidan Dam Park, opening April 1, is first-come, first-serve, with no advance reservations taken.

All campgrounds close Oct 31.

For more information, contact Blue Earth County Public Works at (507) 304-4025.