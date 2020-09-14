Reserve the Wienermobile to Propose to Your Love

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photograph taken by AP Images for Oscar Mayer, Crystal Lee Wolfe, of Branson, Mo., gives a thumbs up as the Wienermobile drives away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011, in Branson, Mo. Wolfe won the Oscar Mayer Good Mood Mission contest so her charity of choice, the Christian Associates of Table Rock Lake, received a $100,000 grant. The charity will use the grant to help rebuild homes devastated by the May tornado in Joplin. (Beth Hall / AP Images for Oscar Mayer)

Oscar Mayer is giving soon-to-be married couples a unique opportunity.

The company’s 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is making appearances at proposals.

If you want the Wienermobile to be part of your marriage proposal, it’s absolutely free. All you have to do is .

If the wheeled weenie isn’t already booked, it’ll roll on down to your magic moment.