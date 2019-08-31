Resident input wanted on Highland Park equipment

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato residents have until Saturday to voice their ideas on new equipment for a city park.

Highland Park is scheduled for replacement of their aged playground equipment. A new playground unit will be funded as part of the parks capital replacement fund.

Residents can vote until Saturday on their favorite equipment option at the Sound Off Mankato website. The city is also looking for input on installing outdoor fitness equipment, which is required to receive a state grant.

The park will also undergo additional upgrades, with the addition of an asphalt trail from the existing trail to the restroom, shelter improvements, and more.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 the Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)