Restaurant Serves ELF Spaghetti Breakfast Topped with Maple Syrup, Marshmallows, Pop Tarts

It has been 15 years since Buddy The Elf smiled and twirled and sang his way to becoming a modern Christmas classic. In honor of Elf’s anniversary, a Chicago restaurant has put its saccharine train wreck—the syrup- and candy-topped spaghetti breakfast Buddy created in the movie—on the menu.

Available now through December 25 at Miss Ricky’s restaurant inside the Virgin Hotel, the pasta is topped with strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, s’more Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut flakes, syrup, and chocolate sauce. The restaurant tells The Takeout it also will play Elf on loop all day today. (God help their staff.)

The sticky-carb creation costs $15, which—real talk—is just the price you’re paying to Instagram the thing, because we don’t believe any right-minded person would be able to keep down more than two bites of this thing. Miss Ricky’s menu also offers a nice ancient grains salad, in case you’re interested in putting nutrients into your body.

