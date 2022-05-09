Restricted crossing U-Turn at Highway 14 Eagle Lake begins next week

Construction starts next week on a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) at the intersection of Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Rd 56 at Eagle Lake, weather permitting.

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions as crews begin work Monday, May 16 on the RCUT , which is intended to improve safety at the intersection.

No detour is expected for through traffic, but there will be phases during construction that will restrict local access to Highway 14 in Eagle Lake.

The intersection has experienced a high frequency of crashes, including fatal and serious injury crashes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation worked with Blue Earth County and the City of Eagle Lake to develop design alternatives and collect community input.

Blue Earth County roads 17 & 55 will also receive minor improvements during construction.