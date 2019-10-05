Resurfacing scheduled for Highway 22 north of St. Peter

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists should expect brief delays are possible on Highway 22 between St. Peter and the junction with Highway 111 starting next week

Crews will be resurfacing the highway beginning as early as Tuesday, October 8.

The asphalt paving project is expected to begin at Nicollet County Road 15 and take about two weeks, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

