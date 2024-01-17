Retail Sales Up Strongly In December

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers in December, closing out the holiday shopping season and the year on an upbeat tone and signaling that people remain confident enough to keep spending freely.

Retail sales accelerated 0.6% in December from November’s 0.3% increase.

Because spending by consumers accounts for nearly 70% of the U.S. economy, the report suggested that shoppers will be able to keep fueling economic growth this year.

Among last month’s overall retail purchases, sales at stores that sell general merchandise rose 1.3%.

Sellers of clothing and accessories reported a 1.5% increase, as did online sellers.

By contrast, furniture and home furnishings businesses declined 1%, reflecting a struggling housing market.