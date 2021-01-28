Return to hybrid learning for Mankato secondary students delayed

Mankato Area Public School students in grades 6-12 slated to return to a hybrid learning model next Monday will wait two more weeks.

The district announced yesterday it will delay the return of hybrid learning for secondary students until Feb 18.

“This start date was contingent on county infection rates being in line with recommendations established by the Minnesota Department of Health,” said an email from the school. “Unfortunately, 14-day trend data reported by Blue Earth and Nicollet County does not support this move quite yet.”