Reviving Ojibwe spiritual traditions, one pet at a time

CASS LAKE, Minnesota (AP) — Several members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in northern Minnesota are working to address animal neglect on their tribal lands — and in doing so bringing their community closer to its spiritual roots.

Kids are helping their elders in animal rescues, pet food and supplies are routinely distributed in the community and the first permanent veterinary clinic is one final permit away from breaking ground.

Animals are central to Ojibwe beliefs and sacred origin stories. So promoting pet care reinforces the Creator’s intentions for harmony between humans and animals — a value that some say faded over the years.