Reward For Finding Mollie Tibbetts Hits Record High

As the statewide search for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts continues, the reward fund for finding her has reached a record level.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa has now received more than $300,000 for the reward fund, the highest in its 26-year history, following donations from more than 180 businesses and individuals across the country.

The 20-year-old has not been seen since July 18, when she went missing from her hometown of Brooklyn, about 70 miles east of Des Moines, after she was dropped off at her boyfriend’s home to look after his dogs while he was out of town.

She was last seen jogging through the streets of the small city, though her boyfriend told authorities he’d received a Snapchat picture from her after she’d returned home from the jog.

Speaking to CBS on Tuesday, her father, Robert Tibbetts, said he believes she the home willingly with someone she trusted, adding: “Now they’re in over their head and they don’t know what to do.”