Reward offered for information leading to playground fire suspects

A reward is being offered to help catch those responsible for setting fire to a playground at a North Mankato school.

The Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information that leads to the apprehension and prosecution of the person or persons involved in the fire at the Hoover Elementary School playground.

The November 21 fire was intentionally set, according to a press release from North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson.

Tips can be called in 24 hours a day at 1-800-723-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous.