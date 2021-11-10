Reward offered for missing Bismarck High School senior

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The father of a missing Bismarck High School senior is offering a reward for information that helps authorities find his son.

Darius Hurdle, of Minneapolis, says the reward of $5,000 to $10,000 would be distributed after 18-year-old Chase Hurdle is found. Chase Hurdle has had amnesia issues and also went missing in July. He couldn’t remember his name, and police took him to a local hospital.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Chase was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him Nov. 4, alerting the public to his disappearance.