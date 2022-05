Get ready for ribs and live music in 2022.

The Vetter Stone Amphitheater has announced the 24th Annual Ribfest lineup.

Here’s who we can expect to see at this year’s event:

Thursday: Craig Morgan, Little Texas, Jensen Sisters

Friday: Lita Ford, FireHouse, TBD

Saturday: Gin Blossoms, Gear Daddies, the Belfast Cowboys, American Scarecrow

Sunday: Mankato’s City Mouse, Mary Jane Alm

More headliners will be announced later in the summer.