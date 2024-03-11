Ribfest 2024 headliners announced

Headliners have been announced for the 2024 Ribfest!

The event will be held Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.

Country star Rodney Atkins has been tapped to headline opening night with hits such as “Caught Up In The Country” and “Take A Back Road.”

Friday night brings Tom Keifer, the lead singer of 80’s hair group Cinderella, who will perform all his rock-radio staples including “Nobody’s Fool” and “Don’t Know What You Got (‘til It’s Gone)”.

On Saturday, 90’s bands the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket take to the Ribfest stage with special guest Vertical Horizon.

Parrothead Paradise will wrap up the 2024 festivities, with a tribute to the life and music of the late, great

Jimmy Buffett on Sunday.

Reserved death and party pit tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Mayo Clinic Event Center Ticket Office, and online at Ticketmaster. General admission tickets will go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m.